Pale Fire Capital SE Makes New $17.65 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 161,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,646,000. Expedia Group comprises about 1.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 590,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $138.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

