Pale Fire Capital SE Makes New Investment in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in EQRx by 56.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EQRx by 804.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in EQRx by 63.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx Stock Down 2.1 %

EQRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,554,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.48. EQRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

