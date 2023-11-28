Pale Fire Capital SE Purchases New Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BioAtla by 28.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BioAtla by 71.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioAtla by 9.1% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

BCAB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

