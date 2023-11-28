Pale Fire Capital SE Sells 1,477,365 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Pale Fire Capital SE trimmed its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477,365 shares during the quarter. Arlo Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.89% of Arlo Technologies worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 140,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,393. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 192,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $1,908,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,823,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

See Also

