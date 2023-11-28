Pale Fire Capital SE Takes $1.65 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 138,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,008 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,512 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.