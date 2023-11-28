Pale Fire Capital SE Takes $2.55 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Darling Ingredients makes up 0.2% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 and sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 695,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,457. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

