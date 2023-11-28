Pale Fire Capital SE Takes $4.10 Million Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000. TORM makes up about 0.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.21% of TORM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

TRMD traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,091. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.31. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.72%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

