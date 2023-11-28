Pale Fire Capital SE Takes $84,000 Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,029,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 813,767 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

MRSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 258,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,538. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $182.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

