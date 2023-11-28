Pale Fire Capital SE Takes Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. 85,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,398. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

