Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Sells 30,678 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.2 %

PANW stock traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,313,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,547. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $278.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.