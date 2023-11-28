Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Sets New 52-Week High at $272.50

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.50 and last traded at $271.92, with a volume of 520927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.19.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,017 shares of company stock worth $53,376,399 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 67,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

