Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,370 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of AGCO worth $44,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AGCO by 1.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.40. 161,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,728. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.