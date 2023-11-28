Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,380 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $36,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,640,000 after buying an additional 689,091 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $78,366,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.39. 63,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,016. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.11 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.