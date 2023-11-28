Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 112,700 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 536.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399 shares of company stock valued at $614,354 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average is $184.35. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

