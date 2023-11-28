Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 360,048 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5,629.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 360,048 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $28,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 151.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,437,000 after purchasing an additional 231,506 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,633.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 215,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,737. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

