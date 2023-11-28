Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 373,705 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 626.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,705 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $166,747,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NEE stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. 2,927,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,279. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.