Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,109 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of CF Industries worth $33,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 934,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,515. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.