Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 192,934 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $34,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,865. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.