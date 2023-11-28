Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $26.38 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,226,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,152,872,000 after acquiring an additional 317,043 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,827. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $172.56 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

