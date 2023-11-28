Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $28.34 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,181 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Allstate worth $28,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.