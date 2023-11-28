Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $32.88 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $32,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,435,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. 646,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.