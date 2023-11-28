Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $48.82 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6,495.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,959 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $48,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.73. 251,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.