Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $48.82 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6,495.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,959 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $48,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.73. 251,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.77.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.