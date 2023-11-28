Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $49.69 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $49,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

