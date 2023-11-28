Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $25.02 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 325,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,015,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

