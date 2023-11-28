Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 99,826 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,826 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $48,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $527.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,352. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.83 and a 200-day moving average of $505.59.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

