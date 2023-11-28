Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,712 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Fabrinet worth $25,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.02. 41,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,708. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.91. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

