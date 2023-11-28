Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,390 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,610 shares of company stock worth $11,004,916. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.