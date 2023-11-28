Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $41,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after buying an additional 37,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,236,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,908,000 after buying an additional 131,951 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.71. The stock had a trading volume of 136,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,141. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

