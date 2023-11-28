Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,812,502 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Regions Financial worth $33,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,543. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

