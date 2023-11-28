Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Position Lowered by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Papa John’s International worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,301,000 after buying an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,257,000 after buying an additional 110,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,202. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

