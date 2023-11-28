Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Shares Down 1.3%

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 484,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 189,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.
Paramount Resources TEC Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.20.
Paramount Resources TEC Company Profile
Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.
