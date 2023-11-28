Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.85

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.85 and last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 122771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.23.

PLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,090.00. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

