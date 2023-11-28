Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Parker-Hannifin worth $253,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.52. 289,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,380. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

