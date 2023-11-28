Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Free Report) by 620.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,155 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.85% of Partners Bancorp worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp stock remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.47. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

