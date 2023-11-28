Paul Martin Purcell Purchases 4,000 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell acquired 892 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830.80.

On Monday, November 20th, Paul Martin Purcell acquired 7,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.77 per share, with a total value of $84,006.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Paul Martin Purcell bought 1,280 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,990.40.

Sezzle Stock Up 5.1 %

SEZL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 18,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,549. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

