Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Decreased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 403,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

