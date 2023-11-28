PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.67 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $21.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.83. 18,760,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,412. The company has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. PDD has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in PDD by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

