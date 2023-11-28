Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 147,300 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 147,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $3,555,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,402,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,381,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Elliott Investment Management sold 478,800 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $11,486,412.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 558,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $13,168,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Elliott Investment Management sold 35,900 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $848,317.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $8,062,695.23.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,158. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peabody Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

