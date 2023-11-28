Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 478,800 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 478,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $11,486,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,923,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,984,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Elliott Investment Management sold 147,300 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $3,555,822.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 558,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $13,168,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Elliott Investment Management sold 35,900 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $848,317.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $8,062,695.23.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,158. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $32.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $149,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Peabody Energy

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.