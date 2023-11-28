Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 3.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.21. 795,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,343,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,267,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 872,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

