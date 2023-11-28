Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Peoples Price Performance

OTCMKTS PPLL remained flat at $66.40 during trading on Tuesday. Peoples has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05.

About Peoples

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

