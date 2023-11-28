Peoples Ltd. (PPLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Peoples Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPLL remained flat at $66.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. Peoples has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05.
Peoples Company Profile
