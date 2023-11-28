Peoples Ltd. (PPLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Peoples Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPLL remained flat at $66.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. Peoples has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05.

Peoples Company Profile

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

