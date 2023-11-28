Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Critical Comparison

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -1.33% 34.88% 14.65% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.55 $17.88 million ($1.11) -10.25 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.75 $65.56 million $1.93 8.70

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

