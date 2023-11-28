Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.65% of Peritus High Yield ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

HYLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. Peritus High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Peritus High Yield ETF Profile

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

