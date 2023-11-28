Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 295 ($3.73). 1,082,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 310.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.20 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400.20 ($5.05).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.81) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital lowered Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Pets at Home Group

(Get Free Report)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.