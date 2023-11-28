Philip E. Hughes, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of FSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 582,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.
Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.