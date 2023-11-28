Philip E. Hughes, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 582,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,758 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after buying an additional 837,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after buying an additional 739,748 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 558,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 454,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

