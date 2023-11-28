Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Trading Up 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 217,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Photon Control Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.34 million and a PE ratio of 36.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

