PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 119,527 shares.The stock last traded at $53.07 and had previously closed at $53.37.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $7,017,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $500,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

