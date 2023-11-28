Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,365,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 261,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $47,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 660,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

