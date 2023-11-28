Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 9.4% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.74. 17,891,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 23,550,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

